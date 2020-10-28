British royal family offers Rs 18.5 lakh for housekeeping job at Windsor castle

The British royal family is looking for a "Housekeeping Assistant" at the Windsor castle. It’s a permanent job and a level 2 apprenticeship. The job has been posted on their official website.

The candidate will be staying at either Windsor castle or Buckingham palace but will be "working across other residences throughout the year (approximately up to three months of the year)".

They will join the housekeeping team and will learn to "upkeep, clean and care for interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best." Before being permanently hired, the candidate will be trained for 13 months where they will "gain specialist technical skills that will form the foundations of your housekeeping career, as well as providing you with an understanding of the wider hospitality profession."

The candidates need to be qualified in English and Math but if they aren’t, they will receive training for that as well.

The job is as lucrative as it gets. To begin with, the starting salary for the role is £19,140.09 (Rs 18.5 lakhs). The accommodation of the candidate is provided since they will live in the palace with 33-day holiday a year. Also, "All meals will be provided and travel expenses are included." Moreover, they will get to enjoy "a range of catering and recreational facilities” in the palace which includes tennis courts, swimming pools and other facilities."

Applications for the role close on October 28 and virtual interviews will follow.

