British sports stars glam up at annual BBC awards show
England football captain Harry Kane may have lost out on the coveted Sports Personality Of The Year prize, which went to Tour De France winner Geraint Thomas, but he scored high on fashion along with fiancee Katie Goodland at the annual BBC awards show at The Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham on Sunday night.
Tyson and Paris Fury
British skeleton racer Amy Williams
Kaz Crossley
Jessica Ennis-Hill
British sports personalities like boxing star Tyson Fury, former Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill and other dignitaries from various backgrounds attended the bash. Meanwhile, it was reality TV star Kaz Crossley who made heads turn in a plunging sequin dress.
