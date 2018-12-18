British sports stars glam up at annual BBC awards show

other-sports

Katie Goodland and Harry Kane

England football captain Harry Kane may have lost out on the coveted Sports Personality Of The Year prize, which went to Tour De France winner Geraint Thomas, but he scored high on fashion along with fiancee Katie Goodland at the annual BBC awards show at The Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham on Sunday night.



Tyson and Paris Fury



British skeleton racer Amy Williams



Kaz Crossley



Jessica Ennis-Hill

British sports personalities like boxing star Tyson Fury, former Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill and other dignitaries from various backgrounds attended the bash. Meanwhile, it was reality TV star Kaz Crossley who made heads turn in a plunging sequin dress.

