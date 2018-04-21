British teen gets two years jail for cyber terrorism

A British teenager was sentenced to two years behind bars on Friday after he was convicted of illegally obtaining the E-mail and phone accounts of senior US intelligence officials



Representational picture

A British teenager was sentenced to two years behind bars on Friday after he was convicted of illegally obtaining the E-mail and phone accounts of senior US intelligence officials. Eighteen-year-old Kane Gamble, who tricked his way to get the officials' information, had admitted a number of charges. The court said he damaged the "effectiveness" of the wider law enforcement community, Xinhua reported.

Gamble will serve two years at a youth detention centre. His lawyer said he was "naive" and never meant to "harm" any individuals. But the judge, Justice Haddon-Cave said Gamble ran a campaign of cyber terrorism. The teen obtained "extremely sensitive" documents on military and intelligence operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, the court was told.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever