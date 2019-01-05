British woman rape case: Goa cops to file chargesheet by January 31

crime

Goa Police will file charge sheet in a British woman rape case by this month-end, an officer said Saturday. The 48-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 31-year-old man in a paddy field in south Goa's Canacona in the wee hours of December 21 last year when she was on her way to Palolem beach, police had said.

The accused, identified as Y Ramchandran, was arrested later from a hotel in Madgaon, around 60 kms from Canacona, and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on charges of rape, physical assault and robbery.

Canacona police station inspector Rajendra Prabhudesai said several witnesses have been examined and the case against Ramchandran is "watertight".

"Chargesheet will be filed by the end of this month, as some evidences have been sent for scientific examination," he said, adding that at least seven witnesses have provided circumstantial evidence.

