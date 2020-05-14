Britishers cycle to work as lockdown eases

The novel Coronavirus lockdown began easing up in England on Wednesday, with workers unable to work from home able to head to work but advised to avoid public transport and opt for cycling, walking or driving as far as possible.

Under the step by step plan laid out by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Parliament this week, people are now able to spend more time outside, meet one person outside of their own household in the outdoors and move home, as the government began easing some lockdown measures.

Sports that are physically distanced, such as golf, are also permitted now and people are advised to use face masks while commuting. The government is still advising people to only use public transport for essential journeys. Those who break the rules will now face fines starting at GBP 100 in England, and this will double on each further repeat offence up to GBP 3,200.

There is some divergence in lockdown rules between the UK government and the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which are keeping stricter stay-at-home measures in place.

Norway partially opens its borders

Norway is opening its borders to allow people from other European countries enter the Scandinavian country if they have a residence there or have family they want to visit. The justice minister said that seasonal workers will have the opportunity to enter Norway.

