Britney Spears pens a sweet birthday message for sons

Britney Spears is the proud mother of her two boys Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline and is always vocal to express her love for her kids. This time the singer took to social media to express her love towards her sons, who recently celebrated their 13th and 14th birthdays.

Taking to social media the 37-year-old pop star posted a sweet family photo at the beach when they were toddlers. "Oh, how they've grown... Mamma loves you guys very very much!!!! May you get all your bday wishes and more," She captioned the snapshot.

According to Fox News, her elder son Sean Preston turned 14 on Saturday and younger son Jayden turned 13 on Thursday. The sweet message comes amid the personal turmoil Britney Spears is facing with her father Jamie Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Recently, a judge ruled that Federline will maintain custody of Sean Preston and Jayden James 70 per cent of the time, with Britney getting to be with her kids for remaining 30 per cent. Earlier, the Grammy-winning singer and Federline shared 50-50 custody of their boys.

"There was a disagreement that occurred while Britney and the children were visiting with Jamie at his home that led to a physical altercation that was observed by [their other son] Jayden," Federline's representative told People.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates