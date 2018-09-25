Britney Spears settles child support row

hollywood

Britney Spears

Singer Britney Spears and her former husband Kevin Federline have settled their dispute over child support payments. The "Toxic" singer, who had been in dispute with her ex for several months as he wanted the amount of child support increased from $20,000 a month to $25,000, agreed to increase her monthly payments by "thousands more", reports dailymail.co.uk.

More changes in the couple's new agreement are said to have been made, but the deal is being kept confidential. The couple, who has sons Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11, divorced in 2006 after two years of marriage. It was previously claimed that Spears believed Federline's request for more money was to cover his other children from two past relationships.

