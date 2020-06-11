India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday said he is taking time out during this lean period to rest with his thoughts which helps him in keeping a peaceful mind.

"Everyday I take out some time for myself where I rest with my thoughts, type it out & go through old pictures. It really helps in keeping a peaceful mind," Rahane said in a tweet from his official Twitter handle with a photo of him sitting in front of a laptop.

Seriously bro you need start playing ASAP ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ https://t.co/VBAVtsB41s — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 10, 2020

Fellow teammate and star India opener Rohit Sharma shot back with a tongue-in-cheek reply, saying: "Seriously bro you need to start playing ASAP."

All cricket has been on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.

The West Indies cricket team arrived in Manchester on Tuesday ahead of their much-anticipated three-Test series against England scheduled to be played next month. The series will mark the resumption of international cricket.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed and it is expected that the cash-rich league can happen during the October-November window.

Meanwhile, on Monday Rohit once again showed his love for nature on World Oceans Day as he asked everyone to keep the ocean clean.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Happy world ocean day. Let's keep our ocean and life under water nice and healthy."

Last week, on the occasion of World Environment Day, Rohit encouraged people to take care of nature and embrace it. "This #WorldEnvironmentDay embrace the outdoors from within. Join me in celebrating #biodiversity -- clear blue skies. birds in balconies and wildlife roaming our streets. It's #TimeForNature. Happy World Environment Day," he tweeted.

