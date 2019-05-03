Broadway to Bombay

things-to-do

Listen to Broadway classics recreated by flautist Rajeev Raja, pianist Rahul Wadhwani, bassist Karl Peters, drummer Aron Nyiro and guitarist Adil Manuel, along with a horn section featuring Ramon Ibrahim playing the trombone, Bosco Monsorate on the trumpet and Jarryd Rodrigues on the saxophone. Jazz Goes to Broadway reinvents songs from classics like Fiddler on the Roof and The Sound of Music into a jazzy avatar.

ON May 5, 7 pm at Tata Theatre. NCPA

CALL 22824567

ENTRY Rs 300

