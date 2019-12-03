Broken...But Beautiful 2 Web Series Review: Love Actually

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Broken...But Beautiful 2

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Harleen Sethi



A diehard enthusiast of Imtiaz Ali films, my personal favourite remains the under-rated Love Aaj Kal, a film that made me believe in soulmates. Filmy much? Sure, but the second edition of Broken...But Beautiful is just that — every shade of filmy and feel-good romance. Written by Reshu Nath and directed finely by debutant Harsh Dedhia, the series explores how the anguish of past baggage can affect relationships.

Vikrant Massey is in top form as he returns as Veer, who is drastically different from the heartbroken widower we saw in the last edition. Harleen Sethi's Samaira has transformed into an emotionally detached woman, who is actively pursuing casual dating. Three years have passed since they last met, but when they come face-to-face, sparks fly yet again. There's an unspoken bond between them that refuses to die even when they are seeking happiness with other people — after all, Veer is content in his relationship with Debbie, and Samaira, with her childhood friend Ayan. Through his leads, Nath explores the complications and confusion that love brings along, effortlessly. When the writing loses sheen, the show rides smoothly on the infallible chemistry between Massey and Sethi.

The makers play up an urban fairytale, which is somehow rooted in reality, to perfection. There's a reason we drew parallels with Love Aaj Kal early on. Remember the scene where Deepika Padukone walks out of her day-old marriage because she realises that her heart belongs with the man she had given up on a long time ago? Mirroring the same sentiment a decade later is Samaira who has the perfect boyfriend, and yet, her heart is somewhere else. Can she take the leap of faith?

Love stories working out overnight may be a cliche. But for some, they do, and it's nice to watch their happy endings. On that count, Broken...But Beautiful 2 makes it to my list of comfort shows, and that's way more important than any star rating.

