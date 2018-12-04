Broken... But beautiful Web Review: Sensitive tale of love and loss

television

Broken... But Beautiful is a must-watch, courtesy its storytelling, beautiful music and performances.

Broken...But beautiful

U/A: Drama

Dir: Santosh Singh

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Harleen Sethi, Akriti Singh

Rating:

For an industry that has celebrated romance and harped on the idea of happily-ever-after, it has rarely touched upon the other, and one might say inevitable, side of love — loss. Through the prism of its leads, Broken... But Beautiful shows how people pick up the pieces and rebuild themselves after a heartbreak. Of course, the journey to healing oneself is not easy — while some may find themselves leaning on the crutches of denial, others wallow in self-blame until they are ready to face the truth.

ALTBalaji’s latest offering gives us two fractured souls — Veer (Vikrant Massey) who refuses to move on after losing his wife to an accident four years ago. The meaningless one-night-stands hardly bring him the solace that his imaginary conversations with his dead wife do. Meanwhile, Sameera (Harleen Sethi) is yet to come to terms with the fact that her five-year-long relationship with Kartik (Jitin Gulati) has gone kaput.

From drunk-dialling him to showing up on his dates unannounced, Sameera desperately tries to find a way back into his heart, all the while lying to herself that she is seeking closure. Veer, who is also Kartik’s cousin, decides to help Sameera get closure, without realising that the process may just open his old wounds. Writer Reshu Nath deftly weaves the different stages of a break-up into a beautiful story. While the narrative has one too many clichés, director Santosh Singh shows a sharp eye for detail as he offers a mature take on love, loss and grieving.

Massey, who has time and again proven to be a stellar actor, makes you empathise with his character and understand his desperation to hold on to the last shreds of his wife’s memory. Sethi shines as her character, in the course of the drama, transforming from the vulnerable girl dumped by her lover to the woman who finds the strength to acknowledge that her relationship is all but dead. The chemistry between the leads may seem forced in certain scenes — Massey appears particularly uncomfortable in the intimate scenes — but that doesn’t take away from their individual performances.

Of the supporting cast, Akriti Singh aka Agni stands out with her comic timing. However, by the end of 11 episodes, the makers introduce too many unnecessary characters to the narrative. With its stirring plot, the series is not recommended if you have just suffered a heartbreak. However, for those seeking answers, Broken... But Beautiful is a must-watch, courtesy its storytelling, beautiful music and performances.

Watch Broken...But beautiful Trailer

