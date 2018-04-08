Brooke Burke, David Charvet to part ways

Nearly after seven years of marriage, American actress Brooke Burke filed for a divorce from singer David Charvet



Picture courtesy/Brooke Burke Instagram account

American actress Brooke Burke filed for a divorce from singer David Charvet, nearly after seven years of marriage. E! Online reported that the 46-year old actress' filing for divorce comes almost a month after she stepped out with the former 'Baywatch' star and the kids at Operation Smile's 2018 Park City Ski Challenge in Park City, Utah.

The former 'Dancing With the Stars' co-host is also reportedly seeking joint legal and physical custody of her two children with Charvet- daughter Rain, 11, and son Shaya, 10. Burke also has two daughters- Neriah, 17, and Sierra Sky, 14 - with her former husband.

- With inputs from IANS

