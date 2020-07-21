Brooklyn Beckham is too immature to get married: Ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra

England football great David Beckham and model Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn is not ready for marriage, according to his ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra.

Brooklyn, 21, recently announced his engagement with American actress Nicola Peltz. The couple are planing to tie the knot next year.

Lexy and Brooklyn dated for a year before splitting in January last year and the singer revealed shock over the engagement.

"I was pretty shocked and confused when I heard he got engaged. It's not something anyone was expecting and, honestly, Brooklyn is not ready for that. He is very young and way too immature," Lexy told British tabloid, The Sun. "I don't know why he falls in love every few minutes. There is no consistency in his relationships," she added.

Lexy, 30, said she split from Brooklyn because she found him immature. "We are not together anymore because of his immature ways and him not being a good friend. I don't want to say exactly why we split. I don't want to bash him. It was a relationship that I could never take seriously, to be honest. The age gap was a big deal. You can tell immediately that he is a little immature," she explained.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news