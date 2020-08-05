Brother act! Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik yet to turn off comments section on Instagram

Unlike Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik has not yet turned off the comments section on Instagram. A week after he posted a farewell message for Sushant Singh Rajput, whom he considered brother, he has been facing a barrage of expletive-laden messages from the late actor's angry fans. His profile picture still remains with Rajput (above). Among his followers is Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F.

Showik is said to be a director in the late actor's companies. Along with parents, Indrajit and Sandhya, he is in the eye of the storm. Showik is barely 23 and did his schooling from Army Public School, Ambala, and Bombay Scottish School, Mahim. Initially, the family lived in Khar and later shifted to Juhu. In fact, Enforcement Directorate has already started investigation about Rhea, Showik and SSR's bank accounts.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 in his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry expressed their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.

The actor's last film, Dil Bechara, which was put on hold for some reasons, released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The film is the Bollywood adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars. Directed by Mukesh Chabra, Dil Bechara is one of the most eagerly awaited releases of this year.

Born on January 21, 1986, Sushant Singh Rajput hailed from Maldhiha (Patna) in Bihar. Sushant had ranked seventh in the All India Engineering Entrance Examination and had cleared 11 national engineering exams. He studied Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical Engineering) from Delhi Technological University (DTU). Sushant was also a National Olympiad Winner in Physics. However, Sushant Singh Rajput dropped out of college to pursue a career in the showbiz.

