Brother meets Nawaz Sharif in jail, apprises him of India-Pak tension

international

According to The Express Tribune, he also discussed court cases against the family and inquired about the Sharif's health during his meeting with the former Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif has met his brother and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif in the Kot Lakhpat Jail and apprised him of tension between India and Pakistan.

According to The Express Tribune, he also discussed court cases against the family and inquired about the Sharif's health during his meeting with the former Prime Minister.

Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Jinnah Hospital on February 15 after he complained of fever, stomachache and headache. However, he was later moved to the jail after Islamabad High Court last week rejected his petition seeking bail on medical grounds.

Relations between India and Pakistan reached a new low following the Pulwama terror attack and subsequent strike by Indian Air Force (IAF) deep inside Pakistan.

Soon after the IAF strike, Shehbaz Sharif urged India to refrain from plunging the region into war. On February 14, around 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a terrorist affiliated to Pakistan-sponsored Jaish-e-Mohamed terror organisation pounded an IED laden vehicle into the security forces convoy.

12 days after the attack, India in its "non-military" "pre-emptive" strike targeted JeM camp in Balakot in Pakistan and in which a large number of terrorists are believed to have been killed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever