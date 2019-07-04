Brother-sister duo dies after being swept away by nullah in Washim

national

Representational Picture

Washim: A 14-year-old girl and her younger brother died after being swept away while trying to cross a flooded nullah at a village in Washim district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. The incident happened in Waghi Budruk village on Tuesday afternoon when the children were returning home from school, they said.

"The victims were identified as Puja Pawar and her seven-year-old brother Paras. Two other school children accompanying them had also swept away while trying to cross the nullah, which was flooded due to heavy rains. However, local residents had managed to rescue them," Rahul Wadhave, inspector of Shirpur Jain police station, said. The bodies of the brother-sister duo were recovered by Sant Gadgebaba Emergency Squad on Thursday, he added. A case of accidental death has been registered in this connection and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, the inspector said.

