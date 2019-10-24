I think my brother's friend has a crush on me, but I'm not sure. He compliments me a lot and is always sweet to me when he visits. I can't ask my brother because it's an awkward conversation for us to have. I like his friend too, so I would like to consider going out with him. What should I do? If I ask him out and he doesn't like me, that may make things awkward for us. If he goes out with me, I don't know how my brother will react to our relationship. I'm confused because it has been like this for over six months and I don't know what's going on or what to do.

If you are confused, the only thing you can do is to come right out and ask him, because it's obvious that he can't or doesn't want to say anything yet. Ask him out for a cup of coffee. If he's not interested, that solves your problem because the awkwardness will be temporary and really doesn't need to exist. As for how your brother will react, why not cross that bridge when you get to it? You're not asking this guy to consider a relationship with you. It's just coffee, so don't overthink it.

My husband and I were married for two years and separated because he was emotionally abusive towards me and I couldn't cope. We have been to counselling for a year now and are ready to give this another chance but I am nervous. I don't know if he will go back to his old ways, and I don't think I can manage again if he does. What should I do?

This depends upon whether the two of you want to save this marriage, doesn't it? He agreed to counselling, which is a good sign because it means he wants to change. You will know if he has only if you give it a chance. If he doesn't, you can walk away knowing you did everything you could.

