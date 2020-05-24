Brought to you by beefcakes

A restaurant in Bangkok has resorted to an ingenious way to stay afloat during the pandemic. 76 Garage, located in Lat Phrao district, is using hunky models as food deliverymen to rake in some extra moolah. It was known for its good-looking and friendly male staff even before the Coronavirus changed the rules of the world and introduced a new normal. The restaurant is simply falling back on tried-and-tested methods of 'attracting' customers during the lockdown. They launched an offer, wherein anyone within a 5km-radius of the restaurant can have their food delivered by a muscular hunk, as long as their order costs R720 or more than that.

Not only do the customers get to feast their eyes on the deliveryman when they get their food, they can also have their picture taken with him, if they want to.



The deliverymen pose with happy customers. Pics/76 Garage, Facebook

Photos of the macho hunks with their shirts unbuttoned and looking into the camera with a smoldering gaze broke the Internet in Bangkok and orders started pouring in. The owner of eatery told Oddity Central that most of their waiters had worked as amateur models before they started working for him, so, they all agreed to take part in photoshoots to promote their novel delivery method.

Yeh pyaaz toh hai ek dhokha

A jilted lover sent her boyfriend 1,000 kg of onions because she wanted him to cry like she did

May 20 is a special day for young couples in China, the equivalent of Valentine's Day. For those nursing a broken heart, it can serve as a reminder of their loneliness. A woman identified only as Zhao, from Shandong province, found out that her boyfriend had been talking to other women and that he had cheated on her previously.

She ended their relationship and cried her heart out for the next three days. When she found out that her ex was having the time of his life, she decided to teach him a lesson he is unlikely to forget. She proceeded to order 1,000 kg of onions online and had them delivered at her ex's doorstep, with the message: "You made me cry for three days, now it's your turn." According to shandong.com, the delivery man had to single-handedly unload all the bags.

Penguin poop sure to keep your blues at bay

Apparently, penguin faeces produces a lot of laughing gas, keeping researchers in the Antarctic happy and high. According to a study published in the journal, Science of the Total Environment, penguin droppings emit nitrous oxide, the sedative used widely by dentists and dubbed as the 'laughing gas' because it can result in patients giggling uncontrollably, a common side effect.

"It is truly intense," said Bo Elberling, study author, about the effect of being exposed to the faeces of the flightless birds. Science Daily reported that the study aimed at exploring how a king penguin colony's activity affects greenhouse gas fluxes. It ended up revealing the humorous finding about penguin poop accidentally.

Man marries his cat to raise funds for shelter

A California man is raising money for an animal shelter by holding a wedding ceremony for his cat. Scott Perry is hoping to raise about R4 lakh for Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Los Angeles, from where he adopted his cat, Olivia. Perry said that the past two months of quarantine inspired him to plan the wedding.

Family out for a ride finds R7cr on the road

A family in Virginia that had gone for a ride to get a change of scenery after being holed up due to the Coronavirus, found nearly $1 million (R 7 crore) in two bags lying on the road. On finding the bags, David and Emily Schantz, tossed it in their vehicle, assuming that it was trash. But, when they reached home, they were shocked to discover the cash, and immediately contacted the cops.

YouTubers host world's largest virtual iftar



A group of six Saudi Arabian YouTubers set a Guinness World Record when about 1.8 lakh people tuned in for an Iftar livestream. YouTubers Mohamed Moshaya, Noor Stars, Omar Hussein among others came together Tuesday to host Iftar, the meal that ends the daily Ramzan fast for Muslims.

Akhiyon se goli maare

A 28-year-old woman's hilarious attempt to cure quarantine boredom by giving her baby villainous eyebrows is providing much laughs on TikTok, garnering more than one million views since April 8. In one clip, the mum who goes by the name Morgan, demonstrates how she achieved the Groucho Marx-evoking makeover using a micro brow pencil in an ash-brown shade.

Daddy dearest

Rob Kenney, a father of two adults, has become a YouTube sensation by creating videos that have a touching purpose: to teach young people how to deal with basic household tasks that he had to learn on his own, because his own father walked out on his family. Aptly titled "Dad, How Do I?" his simple tutorials, have garnered more than 2.1 million views and his channel has topped 1.3 million subscribers since it went live early last month.

