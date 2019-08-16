Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon: Shut up or apologise

hollywood

Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon hits back at Quentin Tarantino over star's depiction in the film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Shannon Lee

Bruce Lee's daughter, Shannon Lee, shot back at filmmaker Quentin Tarantino over his recent comments that the martial arts legend was an "arrogant guy" in real life. Tarantino has come under fire for Lee's portrayal in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which according to many people, including Lee's protégé Dan Inosanto and daughter Shannon, paints the late actor as an "arrogant a**hole who was full of hot air". Both Inosanto and Shannon have criticised a fight scene in the film involving Lee and Brad Pitt's character Cliff Booth.



A still from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Shannon said, "He could shut up about it. That would be nice. Or he could apologise or he could say, 'I don't really know what Bruce Lee was like. I just wrote it for my movie. But that shouldn't be taken as how he really was'." Her statement was in response to the comments made by Tarantino at a press conference where he addressed the controversy. "Bruce Lee was kind of an arrogant guy. I didn't make that up. I heard him say things like that. If people are saying, 'Well, he never said he could beat up Muhammad Ali,' he did. Alright? Not only did he say that but his wife, Linda Lee, said that in her first biography," the filmmaker explained.



Quentin Tarantino

Shannon said her father's confidence should not be mistaken as his arrogance. "[Tarantino] can portray Bruce Lee however he wanted to, and he did. But it's a little disingenuous for him to say, 'Well, this is how he was, but this is a fictional movie, so don't worry too much about it'," she added.

