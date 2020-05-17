Bruce Willis slips into his 'Armageddon' spacesuit

Hollywood star Bruce Willis is ready to "save the world" in his "Armageddon" spacesuit. The 65-year-old actor pulled out his iconic orange spacesuit from the 1998 film "Armageddon" that, according to his daughter Rumer Willis, he calls his "saving the (world) outfit", amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reports usatoday.com.

Rumer shared an Instagram picture of her father donning the complete costume. She said his spacesuit is the "actual one from Armageddon", and after 22 years, the orange costume still fits him well.

Willis has been quarantining since March in Iowa with ex-wife Demi Moore and the couple's three children: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, 26. He also shares daughters Evelyn Penn, and Mabel Ray, with his current wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever