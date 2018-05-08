Bruce Willis to pack a punch in Cornerman

Cornerman is set in the 1980s New York, as it chronicles how D'Amato went from training some of the boxing world's biggest champions to finding a 13-year-old Tyson



Actor Bruce Willis is set to play famed boxing trainer Cus DAmato in the new drama Cornerman, about discovering boxing legend Mike Tyson. The cast was announced on Monday just before the kickoff of the 71st Cannes Film Festival, reports variety.com.

The film will be made by "Homeland" actor Rupert Friend, marking his debut in the director's chair. Cornerman is set in the 1980s New York, as it chronicles how D'Amato went from training some of the boxing world's biggest champions to finding a 13-year-old Tyson. That role has not yet been cast.

The movie will start shooting in the fall. "Ultimately, this is a story about a deep love between two ferocious talents, each brave enough to admit their fears to the other, and so spur one another to greatness," Friend said. "It is a story about fighting for what you believe in, and a film that will make you question what strength really is."

