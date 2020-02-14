Bruhaz is all set to travel to Los Angeles for upcoming album release

Bruhaz needs no introduction when it comes to Hip-hop music in Mumbai. The 19-year-old rapper has made his global identity with his hit singles like 'Find Love' and 'Fame's my enemy'. Music has remained in his blood and he claims to have studied artists like Eminem, Nas, and Kendrick Lamar about it for ages.

In his tender age, he started learning the piano and vocal training courses which have helped him get to this point in his career. Now, all set to fly to LA the hub for music. It is not often easy for Indians to get acceptance in the hip-hop scene of America.

Bruhaz managed to impress A&R's and management teams signed to the top record labels in the world with his voice and knack for music. Thanks to his talent and growing online presence that convinced them and asked him to fly down so they can work with him on his upcoming album.

Besides, he will get the chance to feature with other musicians and top rappers getting professional connections who would help in promoting the same. He often visits LA for his recording and his debut song Find Love was also recorded there when he was 17. The said song received an overwhelming response. He intends to go long and this is just the start for this man. He might just be the first artist that opened up the doors of international hip-hop for India.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.