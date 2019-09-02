Bruna Abdullah shares first photo of baby girl; names her Isabelle

bollywood

Model-actress Bruna Abdullah welcomed her first daughter on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She has shared a photo of the newborn and named her Isabelle

Bruna Abdullah shared baby girl's picture on her Instagram account.

Bruna Abdullah welcomed a baby girl on Saturday, August 31, 2019. The model-turned-actress is extremely excited about welcoming the new member in her family. She shared a photograph of the baby and introduced her to the world.

Bruna Abdullah shared Isabelle's photo on Instagram, where she is seen sleeping in a cradle. She creatively announced her name. The picture reads: "Hello my name is Isabella. August 31". Bruna captioned the picture as: "I am so proud and excited to introduce the newest member of our family, Isabella. She was born on the 31st of August in Mumbai! We are doing great! I can’t stop drooling over her [sic]"

There were reports that Bruna had tied the knot with her longtime Scottish beau Allan Frase in May 2019. Bruna also shared a picture with Allan on her Instagram account on July 18, 2019.

She constantly kept updating her fans and followers with pictures of herself and husband Al. A picture of the baby girl with Al was also shared by Bruna on her Instagram story.

The Brazilian actress has acted in movies like Grand Masti and Jai Ho. However, it was the famous song, Subah Hone Na De from Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's film, Desi Boyz that gave her prominence in the industry.

Although Bruna Abdullah has been missing from the big screens for a really long time, it's her posts on social media that keeps her engaged with followers. She is an avid Instagrammer and loves to share pictures with Allan Franse, whom she calls, Al.

Congratulations to the couple!

