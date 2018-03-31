Bruna Abdullah's new photoshoot is too hot to handle

Bruna Abdullah has got the temperatures soaring with this sensual photo of hers



Bruna Abdullah poses braless for the cameras. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/brunaabdullah

It's already summer and television actress-model Bruna Abdullah is raising the temperature even higher with her hot photoshoot. In the latest photo, Bruna is seen in a formal blazer showing off her assets. The Brazilian actress has acted in movies like I Hate Luv Storys and Grand Masti. It was the famous song, Subah Hone Na De from Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's film, Desi Boyz that gave her prominence in the industry.

Although Bruna Abdullah has been missing from the big screens for a really long time, it's her sultry photoshoots that keep her engagement with her fans and followers on social media. The latest photo of the actress sans bra has got the followers drooling over it.

This is not the first time Bruna Abdullah has gone bold on camera. Bruna had stunned her followers by posting a semi-nude picture a few days back. She was seen donning only a pair of stockings as she stared seductively into the camera.

Bruna is an avid Instagrammer and loves to flaunt her slender figure on the photo-sharing website.

View Photos: Instagram's newest sensation: Check out these photos of Bruna Abdullah

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates