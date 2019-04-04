Brunei punishes gay sex with stoning to death

international

UN labels punishments 'cruel and inhumane,' celebrities call for Brunei-owned hotels to be boycotted

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah has called for "stronger" Islamic teachings in the country. Pic/AFP

Brunei on Wednesday introduced harsh new sharia laws, including death by stoning for adultery and gay sex, despite a storm of global criticism from politicians, celebrities and rights groups.

The tough penal code in the tiny country on tropical Borneo island - ruled by the all-powerful Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah - fully came into force following years of delays. The laws, which also include amputation of hands and feet for thieves, make Brunei the first place in East or Southeast Asia to have a sharia penal code at the national level.

Rape and robbery are also punishable by death under the code and many of the new laws, such as capital punishment for insulting the Prophet Mohammed, apply to non-Muslims as well as Muslims. Before the new laws, sex between men was already illegal in Brunei and punishable with up to 10 years in jail.

But the new code stipulates death by stoning as a punishment for sex between men, while women convicted of having sexual relations with other women face up to 40 strokes of the cane or a maximum 10-year jail term. It is also unclear whether death by stoning will actually be implemented, as a high burden of proof is needed to hand down the punishment and Brunei has not executed anyone for decades.

The decision to push ahead with the punishments has sparked alarm around the world, with the United Nations labelling them "cruel and inhumane" and celebrities, led by actor George Clooney and pop star Elton John, calling for Brunei-owned hotels to be boycotted.

EU, US condemn laws

EU condemned Brunei's new laws, saying some of the "cruel" punishments amount to torture and breach international human rights agreements. US also condemned the country's decision. "Brunei's decision... runs counter to its international human rights obligations, including with respect to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment," US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said.

