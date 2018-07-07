Brutal lynchings consequence of politics of hatred: Rahul Gandhi

"The politics of hatred and communal polarisation is irreparably damaging our social fabric," said Gandhi on Twitter

Hitting out at the BJP and the Modi government, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said their politics of "hatred and communal polarisation" as seen in brutal lynchings across the country have "sickened our nation.

"The politics of hatred and communal polarisation is irreparably damaging our social fabric," said Gandhi on Twitter.

"The brutal lynchings across India that have sickened our nation, are the direct consequence of that kind of politics," he added.

