Bryce Dallas Howard fainted during filming for Fallen Kingdom

Bryce Dallas Howard has revealed she passed out from fear while shooting for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The 37-year-old actor, who reprised her role of Claire, said when they were filming a stunt involving a gyrosphere falling off a cliff, director JA Bayona wanted her reaction to be realistic, so he decided to build a rollercoaster and have her do the take again and again, DigitalSpy reported.

"JA Bayona decided to have a rollercoaster built. So we could experience zero gravity so we could actually fall faster," she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Bryce Dallas Howard admitted she was gutted during the filming as she is not an adventurous person at heart. "I was so scared. Normally with stunts, with each take you get more and more confident. With each take my panic increased substantially.

"And by the fifth or sixth take, you know there's so much fear, and I just blacked out. Then it stopped and I came to. It was crazy, I passed out," she said

