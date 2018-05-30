Bryce Dallas Howard on Solo: A Star Wars Story: It's a hell of a movie

Ron, who has films such as A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13 and Rush to his credit, shared a video message from Bryce Dallas Howard on Twitter



Picture courtesy/Bryce Dallas Howard Instagram account

Actor Bryce Dallas Howard has praised his father Ron Howard for directing the "awesome" film Solo: A Star Wars Story. Ron, who has films such as A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13 and Rush to his credit, shared a video message from Bryce on Twitter. "My dad was so privileged to be a part of this project, and I was so lucky because I got to actually go and watch him on the set and shadow him and learn from him. I can't remember the last time I saw him having this much fun, and this is a dude who has a lot of fun on a movie set," Bryce said in the video.

"The crew, the cast, the story, I mean, this is an awesome movie. I've seen it many times, so I definitely can vouch for it. Not like anyone needs me to vouch for it. I'm just saying, it's a hell of a movie. It's so good," she added.

CHRIS PRATT & BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD Make Each Other Laugh With Dumb Jokes ... https://t.co/Emn14ftFO3 via @YouTube — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) May 29, 2018

Bryce, 37, who was recently in London to promote her film "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", urged people to go and see "Solo" before her own movie opens in theatres. "Check it now because when 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' comes out, I want you to check that out. So, quick! Run!" she added. "Solo: A Star Wars Story" was released on May 25, and features Alden Ehrenreich as the titular hero along with Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton and Woody Harrelson.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever