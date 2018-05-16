B.S Yeddyurappa: Governor has allowed BJP to prove majority
Karnataka Governor has allowed the BJP to prove majority in the Assembly, said party's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday evening. Talking to the media after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala, Yeddyurappa said, "Just now we met the Governor because we are the single largest party, and that he allows us to prove majority in the Assembly."
Before meeting the Governor, Yeddyurappa claimed, "BJP will 100 per cent form government in Karnataka." Union Minister Ananth Kumar, BJP MP Rajeev Chandra Shekhar and Shobha Karandlaje also accompanied Yeddyurappa.
Earlier, the BJP's chief ministerial candidate told media persons that the Governor gave him appointment at 5 pm. "We should be forming the government as we are the single largest party," Yeddyurappa said then.
An investor reacts while watching the stock prices. Pic/PTI
Market makes a U-turn, slips into red
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surrendered all their gains to end in the red on Tuesday as investors resorted to fag-end selling after the BJP fell short of a clear majority in Karnataka. Besides, weak Chinese economic data and a lack of progress on trade tariff issue between the US and China further hit investor sentiments. Even the rupee plummeted by 52 paise in intra-day to trade at 68.03.
