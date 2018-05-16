B.S Yeddyurappa: Governor has allowed BJP to prove majority

Talking to the media after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala, Yeddyurappa said, "Just now we met the Governor because we are the single largest party, and that he allows us to prove majority in the Assembly."



B S Yeddyurappa. Pic/PTI

Karnataka Governor has allowed the BJP to prove majority in the Assembly, said party's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday evening. Talking to the media after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala, Yeddyurappa said, "Just now we met the Governor because we are the single largest party, and that he allows us to prove majority in the Assembly."

Before meeting the Governor, Yeddyurappa claimed, "BJP will 100 per cent form government in Karnataka." Union Minister Ananth Kumar, BJP MP Rajeev Chandra Shekhar and Shobha Karandlaje also accompanied Yeddyurappa.

Earlier, the BJP's chief ministerial candidate told media persons that the Governor gave him appointment at 5 pm. "We should be forming the government as we are the single largest party," Yeddyurappa said then.