BS Yeddyurappa quits as Karnataka CM, HD Kumaraswamy to be sworn-in

Kumaraswamy to be sworn-in on May 23 as Yeddyurappa resigns two days after assuming office



BS Yeddyurappa

The three-day-old BJP government in Karnataka collapsed yesterday, minutes before the scheduled trust vote, with Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa resigning in a tame anticlimax to what promised to be on edge of the seat political thriller.



HD Kumaraswamy

With defeat staring him in the face, Yeddyurappa announced his decision to quit on the floor of the Assembly after a brief emotion-laden speech. Hours later, HD Kumaraswamy, the chief ministerial candidate of the newly formed JD(S)-Congress-BSP alliance, met Governor Vajubhai Vala, and said he has been invited to form the government.



Congress party workers in Lucknow celebrate Yeddyurappa's resignation

"Today, the BJP government failed to show their strength in the House. On that basis governor invited me to form the next government," Kumaraswamy told journalists. The 58-year-old leader, son of JD(S) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, said the governor gave him 15 days to prove his majority. The oath ceremony will be held at 12 pm on May 23.



Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam celebrates with his party workers at MPCC office. Pics/Sameer Markande and PTI

Though Yeddyurappa kept exuding confidence about winning the trust vote, he failed to muster support of seven additional MLAs required to ensure the longevity of his government. "I am going to resign as chief minister... I will not face confidence vote....I am going to resign," Yeddyurappa said.