Watch video: B.S. Yeddyurappa sworn-in as Karnataka CM

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office to Yeddyurappa at 9 a.m. in the 'Glass House' of Raj Bhavan amid tight security.
B.S. Yeddyurappa
Bengaluru: BJP's legislature party leader B.S. Yeddyurappa was sworn-in as the Karnataka Chief Minister in Bengaluru on Thursday hours after the Supreme Court gave the go-ahead in a pre-dawn hearing.
Yeddyurappa, 75, took the oath in Kannada in the presence central and state leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and newly-elected legislators and senior officials.
Earlier in the day, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court declined to stay the swearing-in of Yeddyurappa as the Chief Minister.
#WATCH Live from Bengaluru: BS Yeddyurappa takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister https://t.co/8wqUptkkvV— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
