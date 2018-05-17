Watch video: B.S. Yeddyurappa sworn-in as Karnataka CM

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office to Yeddyurappa at 9 a.m. in the 'Glass House' of Raj Bhavan amid tight security.





B.S. Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru: BJP's legislature party leader B.S. Yeddyurappa was sworn-in as the Karnataka Chief Minister in Bengaluru on Thursday hours after the Supreme Court gave the go-ahead in a pre-dawn hearing.

Yeddyurappa, 75, took the oath in Kannada in the presence central and state leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and newly-elected legislators and senior officials.

Earlier in the day, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court declined to stay the swearing-in of Yeddyurappa as the Chief Minister.

Watch video here

#WATCH Live from Bengaluru: BS Yeddyurappa takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister https://t.co/8wqUptkkvV — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018

