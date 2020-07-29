BSE Odisha 10th result 2020: Odisha Board declares Class 10th exam results today at bseodisha.nic.in

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2020: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) declared the results of Odisha HSC 10th Board Results 2020 today. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Steps to check BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2020:

Visit the official website at bseodisha.nic.in , bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in

, or Click on 'BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2020' link

Enter your credentials and log in

Your BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Take a print out of the results for future reference

This year, a total of 5.6 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations, which were held in February-March.

Odisha's educations minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that this year the results were delayed since the evaluation process was affected due to the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, the result for the intermediate Class 12 exam will be released by the third week of August. Dash said that the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will publish the results of Science and Commerce streams by the third week of August, and the results of Arts stream by August- end.

