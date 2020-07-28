BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at 10 am

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2020: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will announce the results of Odisha 10th Board Results 2020 and High School Certificate (HSC) on July 29 at 10 am. This year, a total of 5.6 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations, which were held in February-March.

#Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will announce the results of High School Certificate (HSC) & other examinations on July 29, School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said.



The results of State Open School Certificate & Madhyama #exams will also be out on Wed. pic.twitter.com/GBuN0sgkrv — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) July 27, 2020

Students who appeared for the BSE Odisha Class 10th examinations can check their results on the official websites, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.nic.in. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said on Monday said that the Odisha Board will announce the High School Certificate (HSC) exam results on July 29 at 10 am.

Besides these, the Odisha Board will also declare the results of the State Open School Certificate and Madhyama (Sanskrit) exams on Wednesday. Speaking to IANS, Odisha's educations minister said that this year the results were delayed since the evaluation process was affected due to the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Steps to check BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2020:

Visit the official website at bseodisha.ac.in , orissaresults.nic.in

, Click on 'BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2020' link

Enter your credentials and log in

Your BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Take a print out of the results for future reference

Meanwhile, the result for the intermediate Class 12 exam will be released by the third week of August. Dash said that the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will publish the results of Science and Commerce streams by the third week of August, and the results of Arts stream by August- end.

With inputs from IANS

