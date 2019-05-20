BSE Odisha Matric Result 2019: HSC Orissa 10th Results at orissaresults.nic.in, www.bseodisha.nic.in

results

Students can check their BSE Odisha Matric Result 2019: HSC Orissa 10th Results on official website orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and odisha10.jagranjosh.com

Representational picture

BSE Odisha Matric Result 2019: The Odisha Board is set to declare the HSC Orissa 10th Results on Monday, May 20, 2019, on their official website orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in. After the formal declaration of BSE Odisha Matric Result 2019, the scorecards of HSC Orissa 10th Results will be made live on the official website of the board. You can also check BSE Odisha Matric Result 2019 or HSC Orissa 10th Results on Jagran Josh

Steps to check BSE Odisha Matric Result 2019

Visit odisha10.jagranjosh.com

Enter your important details like your roll number, birthdate, email address name etc

Click on the submit button

Download PDF of BSE Odisha Matric Result 2018 copy for future reference.

After checking the BSE Odisha Result 2019 online on the website, the students will also have the option to download a soft copy or PDF of the result on their computer or devices.Students are advised to take at least 2-3 printouts of the Odisha 10th Result 2019 for reference purposes. This copy can be used by the students as a provisional result until official mark sheets are made available by the board. It should be noted that the online results are for the purpose of information only and cannot be treated as original in any circumstances. The original results will be provided to the students through their respective institution in the due time.

