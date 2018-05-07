BSE Odisha Matric results declared at orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.nic.in

Students can check their Odisha 10th Result 2018 on official website Jagran Josh apart from orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2018 today (May 7) on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. However, students can check their Odisha 10th Result 2018 on official website Jagran Josh apart from orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in.

The results have been declared on the official site now but you can also check it on Jagran Josh

The BSE Odisha Matric Result 2018 will be available on official website - orissaresults.nic.in

However there it will be simpler to check it on the site mentioned below as it will be quick and easy access for students waiting for their results. Here are few steps to check your results.

>> Visit odisha10.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your important details like your roll number, birthdate, email address name etc

>> Click on the submit button

>> Download PDF of BSE Odisha Matric Result 2018 copy for future reference.

The Board of Secondary Education was established in the year 1953 through a state Assembly Act i.e. 'Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953.' Its duties and jurisdiction involve the development of curriculum, supervision in the implementation of state academic policies and conducting examinations for the purpose of evaluating the students at the higher secondary level.

Though the Board of Secondary Education was established in the year 1953. It started functioning in the year 1955 onwards and is currently headquartered at Bajrakabati Road, Cuttack. More than 6,957 schools are affiliated with the Board of Secondary Education (BSE).

