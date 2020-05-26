Bihar Education board to declare Class 10 results today at 12.30 pm
Bihar education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma will announce the results.
Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 examination results will be released at around 12:30 pm on Tuesday.
Anand Kishor, president of Bihar School Examination Committee, said that state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma will announce the results.
#BSEB #BiharSchoolExaminationBoard pic.twitter.com/OVWAeb6rWj— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) May 25, 2020
The results can be checked online on http://onlinebseb.in/.
