Bihar Education board to declare Class 10 results today at 12.30 pm

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 examination results will be released at around 12:30 pm on Tuesday.

Anand Kishor, president of Bihar School Examination Committee, said that state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma will announce the results.

The results can be checked online on http://onlinebseb.in/.

