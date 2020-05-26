Search

Bihar Education board to declare Class 10 results today at 12.30 pm

Updated: May 26, 2020, 11:36 IST | ANI |

Bihar education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma will announce the results.

This picture has been used for representational purposes
This picture has been used for representational purposes

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 examination results will be released at around 12:30 pm on Tuesday.

Anand Kishor, president of Bihar School Examination Committee, said that state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma will announce the results.

The results can be checked online on http://onlinebseb.in/.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK