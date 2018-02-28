BSES team attacked in Delhi, 2 injured

The 20-strong BSES team was chased and attacked with iron rods yesterday by a mob of 15-20 people, including two women

Two persons were injured when a team of a Delhi-based power distribution company (discom) allegedly came under attack by a mob during a routine check of power theft in outer Delhi's Kamruddin Nagar area, the police said on Wednesday. The 20-strong BSES team was chased and attacked with iron rods yesterday by a mob of 15-20 people, including two women. A BSES employee and retired Delhi Police ACP Santosh Kumar Singh sustained head injuries, the discom spokesperson said.



"The attack was pre-planned as the team was attacked when two Delhi Police personnel accompanying it had gone for lunch," a police officer said.

A case was registered at Nihal Vihar police station. Efforts are being made to arrest the culprits, the officer added.



"Kamruddin Nagar, falling under Mundka division, is a high-theft area. This is not an isolated incident. Efforts of discom teams to check the irregularities are often thwarted by the law-defying people," the BSES spokesperson said. Power theft has taken shape of "organised crime" and an even more active police support is needed to curb this menace, he added.



Last year, in neighbouring Jafarpur Kalan area, a BSES engineer had died and four others were injured when their car rammed into a tree, while being chased by a mob during a drive against power theft.

