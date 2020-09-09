BSF foils drug smuggling attempt from Pakistan, two intruders shot

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said that it foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics from Pakistan as it shot down two smugglers and recovered an ache of arms and ammunitions and eight kg of drugs.

The incident took place in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar on the intervening night of September 8-9.

According to a statement from the BSF, the operation was carried out after receiving specific intelligence inputs about narcotics smuggling from Pakistan side to the Indian side in AOR of BOP Khayaliwala, Sriganganagar border outpost.

It said, alert BSF troops foiled a nefarious attempt by armed smugglers and shot dead two smugglers ahead of fence.

"On searching the area, the BSF recovered bodies of two slain intruders, two pistols, four magazine, 28 rounds of ammunition, eight packets of drugs weighing around eight kg, one night vision device with two extra cells, Pakistani currency worth Rs 13,000, one pistol cover, one small knife."

The BSF said that it also recovered an Pakistani identity card of Shahbaz Ali.

