BSF jawan injured in Pakistan firing along LoC

Pakistani troops fired at Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, injuring a BSF jawan, officials said.

Pakistani personnel targeted forward posts along the LoC in the Manajakote sector around 0930 hours. A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was injured in the firing, they said.

The number of ceasefire violations this year by Pakistan has been the highest in the past eight years.

The first seven months of this year saw 52 deaths and 232 people getting injured in 1,435 ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an RTI reply by the Home ministry.

