BSF jawan injured in Pakistan firing along LoC

Nov 09, 2018, 17:34 IST | PTI

Pakistani personnel targeted forward posts along the LoC in the Manajakote sector around 0930 hours

BSF jawan injured in Pakistan firing along LoC
Representational Image

Pakistani troops fired at Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, injuring a BSF jawan, officials said.

Pakistani personnel targeted forward posts along the LoC in the Manajakote sector around 0930 hours. A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was injured in the firing, they said.

The number of ceasefire violations this year by Pakistan has been the highest in the past eight years.

The first seven months of this year saw 52 deaths and 232 people getting injured in 1,435 ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an RTI reply by the Home ministry.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

national newsjammu and kashmirpakistan

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Heavy firing at BSF camp, 2 terrorists gunned down, 3 BSF soldiers injured

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK