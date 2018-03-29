BSF man kills self in Odisha

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a native of Debgarh under Golbazar police station area in Jharkhand, said Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena



Representational Pic

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan posted in Odisha's Maoist-hit Malkangiri district, today allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself using his service revolver, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a native of Debgarh under Golbazar police station area in Jharkhand, said Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena. The jawan was staying at the BSF camp in Chitrakonda police station area.

Though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he took the extreme step over family feud, police said. Meena said the body of the jawan was sent to his native place in Jharkhand after postmortem.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever