BSF official steals woman's purse with Rs 15 lakh jewellery, arrested

crime

The initial investigation suggested that the BSF official wanted to make easy money but the medical examination confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol

Representational image

An assistant sub-inspector with the Border Security Force (BSF) was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a woman's handbag containing diamond and gold jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh at the Delhi airport. The accused identified as Naresh Kumar committed the crime when the woman passenger was waiting for her husband for their flight to Srinagar at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to make easy money ahead of his posting at Bagdogra. The accused was at the IGI Airport for his flight to Bagdogra.

The woman informed the police that after completing the security check and boarding formalities, she took a seat and kept her handbag under the chair. Five minutes later, she realised that the bag containing the jewellery was missing. She immediately raised an alarm and alerted the police. "The complainant was on her way to board a flight to Srinagar when after completing her boarding formalities, she took a seat and kept her handbag under the chair. Soon, she realised that her bag, which contained gold and diamond, was missing after which she approached the police," stated the Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport), Sanjay Bhatia.

Also Read: Gold worth Rs 21 lakh seized by BSF in West Bengal, one arrested

According to the Hindustan Times, following the complainant, Delhi Police and CISF present at the airport scanned the CCTV footage and spotted Naresh Kumar picking up the bag from under her seat. After his identification was confirmed, a search operation was conducted and the accused was nabbed just before he was about to board the flight to Bagdogra. Initially, the accused denied the theft charges, but the officers found the bag from his possession. A case was then registered against him and he was taken into custody. According to the police, the initial investigation suggested that the accused wanted to make easy money but the medical examination confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Also Read: BSF official arrested, heroin worth over Rs 1 lakh seized from him

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates