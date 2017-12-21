BSF personnel caught red-handed taking bribe

ACB arrests constable for taking bribe from wildlife dealer

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Mumbai has arrested a Border Security Force personnel on deputation with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) for allegedly accepting a bribe from a person, whom he had caught while trying to illegally sell two parrot chicks. The arrested accused, Sharad Janardan Nimse, 31, was posted as constable at the wildlife bureau in CBD Belapur.



Representational Pic

According to the ACB, the 32-year-old complainant, who did not wish to be identified, wanted to sell two parrot chicks. He posted an online advertisement on a website. Vigilance officials of the WCCB spotted the advertisement and decided to trace the offender, as he was flouting wildlife laws.

Accordingly, Nimse contacted the complainant and convinced him that he was interested in buying the parrot chicks. The two decided to seal the deal near D’Mart Mall, Mulund. When the complainant reached the spot, Nimse apprehended him and took him to the WCCB office.

However, instead of arresting him, Nimse demanded a bribe of R65,000 to let him go. After negotiations, Nimse agreed on Rs 45,000. The complainant then went to the ACB and lodged a complaint against Nimse. Following investigations, the ACB decided to lay a trap.

Nimse was arrested while accepting the first installment of the bribe. He has been charged with various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

