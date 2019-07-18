BSF seizes raw metal consignment worth Rs 88,500 smuggled from Bangladesh

crime

Representational Image

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday seized raw metal valued at Rs 88,500 in West Bengal's Nadia district. An official said that the raw metal was illegally brought from Bangladesh.

The BSF troopers swung into action observing the suspicious movement of two persons moving on a motorbike on Mahakola-Elangi road after receiving prior information of smuggling. The smugglers had tried to overrun the patrolling party and injured one BSF officer.

"Raquibul Mondal and Kased Halsna, both residents of Hatkola village were immediately intercepted. During frisking a white colour plastic gunny bag was recovered and raw metal of weighing approximately 59 kg valued at Rs 1,500 amounting to Rs 88,500 has been seized," the BSF official said.

The total value of the seizure was around Rs 1,40,000 consisting of a motorbike, an analogue mobile and some cash.

"Both criminals revealed that the metal was illegally brought from Bangladesh through Natim Mondal, resident of Chuadanga district. It was to be stored in the house of Kartik Bishwas and the owner of this consignment is Saimul Mondal, both residents of Nadia. Further, it was to be delivered to Aza Mondal," he said.

The criminals and all the seized items have been handed over to Bhimpur police station.

With inputs from IANS

