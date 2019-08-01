BSF trooper's daughter commits suicide in Delhi

national

New Delhi: Teen daughter of a BSF trooper was found hanging from the ceiling fan from her home in New Delhi, having allegedly committed suicide, police stated on Wednesday. However, no suicide note was recovered at the spot. According to the police, the incident took place in south Delhi's Saket area and it was reported on Tuesday.

"A team reached the house located at sector 3 of Pushp Vihar and found the girl, a class 12 student, hanging from the fan with her 'dupatta'. During the investigation, it was found that the parents of another girl, studying in the same school as this girl, had informed the principal about their daughter being beaten up," Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South said.

Police said that the deceased's mother was called to meet the principal but when she went to school on Tuesday the teachers had left by then and she was called the next day. "No foul play was found in the case. A post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family. The reports are awaited," the DCP said.

In another incident, a 36-year-old man allegedly killed himself by hanging at his house in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, police stated. The deceased identified as Vijay Kumar Tiwari recorded a video from his mobile phone accusing his in-laws of mentally harassing him, police said. A case has been filed and investigation taken up, a senior police office said. Police are questioning his in-laws in connection with the incident, he said.

The deceased hailed from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh and lived with his family in Shiv Vihar locality of Karawal Nagar, the officer said. Vijay Kumar Tiwari worked as a distributor of engine oil at an automobile shop, he said. Tiwari's elder brother Kalka Tiwari told police that he and his wife had often fights due to the intervention of the in-laws, the officer said. Investigations revealed that on January 2, his wife left house without informing anyone. Later, the deceased's family got to know that she was with her parents. Enraged over this, Tiwari left his two children at his in-laws place, the officer said. Kalka Tiwari told police that his brother was beaten up by the in-laws.

They even threatened to file a case against him. Upset over this he allegedly committed suicide on Friday, he said. After post-mortem, Tiwari's body was handed over to his family, police said, adding his phone has been seized.

