BSP chief Mayawati not to contest Lok Sabha election

national

The Bahujan Samaj Party leader added that similar provisions existed at the Centre too where a person could get elected to the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha within six months of holding office as Minister or Prime Minister

Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday declared that she will not contest the Lok Sabha elections and asked party activists not to get disheartened over her decision as there were legal provisions for her to get elected within six months.

"When I became Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister first time in 1995, I was not a member of either the Uttar Pradesh Assembly or Council," she tweeted.

The Bahujan Samaj Party leader added that similar provisions existed at the Centre too where a person could get elected to the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha within six months of holding office as Minister or Prime Minister.

"Don't get disheartened at my decision not to contest the Lok Sabha election now," she said.

The BSP, which scored a nil in the 2014 Lok Sabha battle, is fighting the elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal.

The BSP is contesting in 38 seats, the SP at 37 and the RLD at three seats, leaving two seats (Rae Bareli and Amethi) for the Congress.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates