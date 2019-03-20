BSP chief Mayawati will not contest Lok Sabha elections

national

Mayawati, however, laid stress that if needed, post elections, she can easily make her way to Lok Sabha by asking one of her MP's to vacate a seat for her.

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday announced that she will not contest the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.



Mayawati told ANI that it's more important for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance to win each and every seat it is contesting rather than her winning the polls.



She, however, laid stress that if needed, post elections, she can easily make her way to Lok Sabha by asking one of her MP's to vacate a seat for her.



"If I will contest then my party workers, despite of my telling them not to do so, will spend all their energy in campaigning for me in the particular Lok Sabha constituency I choose to contest from. This will certainly not be in the interest of the party," said Mayawati.



"It is more important for the (SP-BSP-RLD) alliance to win each and every seat it contests on rather than me winning the elections. If the opportunity arises after the election then I can easily make my way to Lok Sabha by asking someone to vacate his seat," she added.



SP-BSP-RLD are contesting Lok Sabha polls in alliance in Uttar Pradesh. The RLD is contesting on three Lok Sabha seats, SP is contesting on 37 seats and BSP on 38 respectivily. The alliance has left two seats--Rae Bareli and Amethi--for the Congress.



Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. The polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

