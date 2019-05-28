BSP leader and his nephew shot dead by two unidentified assailants

crime

Property dispute is being prima facie seen as the reason behind the Haji's murder, according to senior police officials

Representational Image

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): Two unidentified assailants allegedly killed BSP leader and property dealer Haji Ashan and his nephew on Tuesday. Police said that the assailants fired bullets at the victims.

"Two unidentified men entered the office of Ahsan, hiding the weapon under the cover of a sweet box. When asked about details regarding them, the assailants started firing bullets," said Lakshmi Niwas Mishra, Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Bijnor.

Property dispute is being prima facie seen as the reason behind the Haji's murder, according to senior police officials.

"Both Ahsan and his nephew succumbed to the injuries during their treatment at the hospital," said Mishra.

Police have registered a case against two unidentified persons and started the manhunt for the absconding assailants, said Mishra.

Further investigation in the incident is underway.

In another incident, a 22-year-old pregnant woman succumbed to her injuries after she was allegedly being thrashed by her maternal uncle and his wife. Police said that the alleged incident occurred in Vijayant Khand locality under Vibhuti Khand police area in Lucknow. According to reports, the deceased identified as Aarti, who is seven months pregnant was a resident of Bahraich and lived with her husband Shubham in a shanty in Vijayant Khand.

The alleged incident saw the light of the day when the woman's husband Shubham had registered a complaint against the uncle Hukum Singh and his wife Meenu. In his complaint, he had alleged that the duo was against his small business of eggs cart which is stationed at the Vijay Khand over-bridge. He wanted Shubham to shift his cart so that he could station his cart there instead. The duo barged into their shanty when Aarti was alone. They confronted her regarding her husband's egg cart at the Vijay Khand over the bridge and soon altercation broke out. Hukum Singh in a fit of rage began thrashing her brutally.

(With inputs from ANI)

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates