BSP leader tried to get MBA paper leaked for girlfriend, arrested in Aligarh
Raja, who has now been arrested and sent to jail, told the police that he had promised his girlfriend that he could obtain the examination paper
Aligarh: Feroz Alam a.k.a. Raja on Monday was arrested for getting the MBA paper leaked. He confessed that he wanted to get the paper leaked to help his girlfriend who was taking the MBA examination and he used an AMU employee, Irshad, to get the paper and for that he had promised to get a permanent job in the university for Irshad.
Raja told the police that he had promised his girlfriend that he could obtain the examination paper. He was arrested.
On the advice of his friends, Raja sent her a fake solved paper and his girlfriend gave him a piece of her mind when she realised that it was fake. She even stopped talking to him. Feroz Alam met a friend, Haider, and the two convinced Irshad to get the paper leaked. Haider and Irshad are now Feroz Alam's companions in jail. The girlfriend, however, is absconding.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash said that the flat where Haider lived had also been sealed since it was used as a meeting point. The flat belonged to Haider's uncle Tehseem Siddiqui who is said to be close to Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. The SSP said, "This gang would sell answers at Rs 2,000 each and had even formed a WhatsApp group for entrance examinees. The answers have been solved to over a dozen students till now."
Raja was said to have considerable political clout. His SUV bore the name plate 'BSP coordinator Patiyali' and he moved around with half a dozen young boys.
