BSP MLAs differ with Mayawati

national

They demanded a high-level probe into the mob lynching of Harish Jatav and the suicide of his blind father

BSP MLA Rajendra Guda said Mayawati had been given wrong information

Jaipur: While BSP supremo Mayawati has slammed the acquittal of all six accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case, BSP MLAs in Rajasthan have come out in support of it. Six MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which supports the Congress government in Rajasthan, met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday evening and took a different stand from that of the party chief.

Mayawati had on Friday tweeted in Hindi: "Due to the gross negligence and inaction of the Rajasthan Congress government, all six accused in the Pehlu Khan mob lynching case were acquitted by the lower court, this is unfortunate. If the government would've been cautious in bringing justice to the victim's family, would this (acquittal of the accused) ever be possible, perhaps never."

BSP MLA Rajendra Guda, after his meeting with Gehlot, said, "Mayawati had been conveyed wrong information. She has been sitting in Lucknow and is not updated on the process of the probe. In fact, none of the Dalits under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can be tortured."



Deceased Pehlu Khan

Guda had recently accused Mayawati of auctioning tickets for polls to candidates who give the largest amount of money to the party. Other BSP MLAs also expressed confidence in Gehlot over the Pehlu Khan lynching case. However, they demanded a high-level probe into the mob lynching of Harish Jatav and the suicide of his blind father on Thursday because of police inaction in the case.

Rajasthan govt to set up SIT

After Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday termed the verdict by the Alwar lower court in the Pehlu Khan lynching case as 'shocking', the Rajasthan government decided to form a SIT to reinvestigate the matter. An order for reinvestigation will be issued soon, confirmed sources in the Chief Minister's office.

On Friday morning, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "The lower court verdict in the Pehlu Khan case is quite shocking. Inhumanity should have no place in our country and mob lynching is a serious crime." In her other tweet, she praised the Rajasthan government for enacting a new law against mob lynching in the state and said, "The Rajasthan government's initiative to enact a law against mob killing is commendable. It is hoped that a good example of this will be set by providing justice."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates