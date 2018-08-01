BSP Predident Mayawati slams BJP government for LPG price hike

national

The BSP president also lashed out at the BJP leadership for leaving out 40 lakh people from the draft National Register of Citizens in Assam

BSP president Mayawati today flayed the BJP government for the rise in LPG price, saying it will only benefit the rich. "Instead of extending relief to the poor, the BJP government is only concerned about the wealthy for whose benefit the prices of petroleum products are being constantly hiked," Mayawati said in a press release here. Describing the price hike as an anti-people move, the BSP chief said, "People who had been troubled by rising petrol and diesel prices now have been further burdened with a hike in LPG price. This will adversely hit the poor and common people."

Referring to the recent incident of a temple being cleaned with 'ganga jal' after a woman MLA, Manisha Anuragi, visited it, and the report of a Dalit female officer being denied water, Mayawati alleged that there has been a spurt in the number of casteist cases under the BJP government.

Such incidents and the desecration of statues of great persons born in backward communities have exposed the BJP government, she claimed.

The BSP president also lashed out at the BJP leadership for leaving out 40 lakh people from the draft National Register of Citizens in Assam.

